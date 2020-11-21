1/1
Patricia Jean Thompson (Gibson) Teliska
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Jean Thompson (Gibson) Teliska

Horseheads, NY - Passed away on November 19, 2020 at the age of 74. Pat was born January 24, 1946 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Eugene Alfred and Phyllis Rita Coughlin Thompson. She is survived by her husband, William J. Teliska; sons, Richard Thomas Gibson, ex daughter-in-law, Lorraine of Conesus, NY and Robert Lyman (Zaneta) Gibson of Brooklyn, NY; step-sons, Joseph Teliska and Nick (Carol) Teliska; beautiful granddaughters, Abby and Samantha Gibson; step grandchildren, Jake, Anna and Sam Teliska; sisters, Sharon (Howie) Reed of Big Flats, NY and Mary Jo Stemple of Charleston, SC; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She retired from Horseheads School District after having worked for almost 30 years. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but her services will be held privately. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Pat's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved