Patricia Jean Thompson (Gibson) Teliska
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on November 19, 2020 at the age of 74. Pat was born January 24, 1946 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Eugene Alfred and Phyllis Rita Coughlin Thompson. She is survived by her husband, William J. Teliska; sons, Richard Thomas Gibson, ex daughter-in-law, Lorraine of Conesus, NY and Robert Lyman (Zaneta) Gibson of Brooklyn, NY; step-sons, Joseph Teliska and Nick (Carol) Teliska; beautiful granddaughters, Abby and Samantha Gibson; step grandchildren, Jake, Anna and Sam Teliska; sisters, Sharon (Howie) Reed of Big Flats, NY and Mary Jo Stemple of Charleston, SC; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She retired from Horseheads School District after having worked for almost 30 years. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but her services will be held privately. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Pat's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com