Patricia M. Calo Sauve
1949 - 2020
Patricia M. Calo Sauve

Horseheads, NY - Passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 70. Patty was born October 6, 1949 in Corning, NY, daughter of the late George and Rose Pesegi Calo. Patty is survived by her significant other, Walter Schirrich; son, Conor (Abby) Sauve of Berkshire, NY; daughter, Alexandra Sauve of Horseheads, NY; son, Stephen Reinheimer of Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Charlotte Rose, and Tanner Scott Sauve; siblings, Tom Calo, Bonnie Donegan and Joanne Humphrey; nieces and nephews, Justin (Amy) Calo, Adam (Melissa) Donegan and Heather Donegan; and longtime friend, Cathy Canedy. Patty enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and will always be remembered for the love and care she gave to her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. It was Patty's wishes that her services be held privately. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but services will be held privately. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Patty's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
