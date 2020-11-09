Patricia M. Dailey KerrPine City - Passed away peacefully, at the age of 60 on Sun. Nov. 8, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Born on Nov. 29, 1959 in Liberty, NY; Patricia was the daughter of the late, Louis & Jenny Chapman Dailey. She was a loving and devoted wife of almost 40 years to Douglas E. Kerr who predeceased her nearly 2 years ago. A homemaker and a caregiver, Pat loved her friends and family to the fullest. "She took care of everyone" and was a social butterfly who made friends wherever she went. She enjoyed family gatherings, enjoyed the casinos, NASCAR, and was a regular at the local racetracks. Surviving is her loving family, beloved children; Judi Kerr of Southport, NY; Douglas "Bub" (Katlyn) Kerr, Pine City, NY; adored grandchildren: Shane, Joey, Alivia, Colton and Karter; brothers, Alfred and Jake Dailey; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rodney (Faye) Kerr, Carol Burnham, Arthur (Julie) Kerr, Barbara (Paul) Daniels, Nancy (Russell) Purvis, Susan (Ronald) Stanton, and Robert (Kathy) Kerr, FL; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was predeceased by her two sisters, Ruth Dailey Woodhouse and Corina Dailey. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Thur. Nov. 12, 2020 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. with the number of guests regulated by N.Y.S. Funeral services will take place privately and can be viewed by visiting the funeral home Facebook page. All are welcome to attend her graveside service on Fri. Nov. 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fitzsimmons Cemetery. In accordance with state regulations face masks and social distancing are required.