Patricia M. "Patty" Roberts
Elmira - Age 60, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 7, 1959, a daughter of the late Robert Buelow, Sr. and Carol Sondersted. Patty is also predeceased by her sister Nancy Tice. She is survived by her four children: Eli Roberts (Bryt Austin), Joseph Buelow (Amy Vanderhoef), Rachael (Matt) Piecuch, and Ian (McKenzie) Roberts; grandchildren: Tyler, Abby, Emma, Alex, Isabelle, Evelyn, Avery, and Colin; siblings: Cheryl (Chris) Hildebrand, Karen (Bob) Hannon, Robert (Sue) Buelow, Jr., and Ron Tice, Jr.; very close friends, Sheri and Steve Leonard; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Patty worked for the Elmira City School District for many years, and most recently worked at Hobby Lobby where she was the Assistant Manager. Patty will best be remembered as a devout Catholic and an avid euchre player. She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, but her greatest joy was her family. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m., Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 161 High Street, Elmira. Interment, with committal prayers, will then take place at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation in Patty's name may be sent to either The Falck Cancer Center or The Josh Palmer Fund.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019