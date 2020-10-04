Patricia Maycumber Butts



Elmira - Age 84, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Pat was born on January 16, 1936 to the late Thomas and Filomena "Mary" Maycumber. On May 28, 1973 she married Robert Butts at St. Anthony's Church. Together they celebrated 42 years of a wonderful married life. Bob predeceased her on June 30, 2015. Pat enjoyed life and the many trips she and Bob took to Las Vegas and Florida. She is survived by cherished step-son George (Becky) Fields III, cherished grandson George Fields IV; cherished granddaughter Roberta Fields. Not having any siblings, she is also survived by many wonderful cousins and friends and her extended relatives in the Butts family. Pat was a graduate of St. Anthony's School and Elmira Free Academy. She retired from Hilliard Corp. after 33 years of service. Pat was a member of the Sacred Heart Ladies since 1975 and a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital since 1997. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church where she worked the yearly bazaar. When St. Anthony's closed she went to St. Patrick's Church and then St. Mary's Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Pat on Friday, October 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Interment, with committal prayers, will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Pat's family gratefully declines flowers and requests those wishing, to remember Pat with a donation to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post NY 14870-9509, or Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1010 Davis Street, Elmira NY 14901.









