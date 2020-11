Or Copy this URL to Share

Elmira - Age 78, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre PA. Patricia was predeceased by her husband Russell E. Cranmer Sr. in 2013. She is survived by 5 sons; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 sister; several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









