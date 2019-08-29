|
|
Patricia Owlett
Middlebury - Patricia Ann (Griffin) Owlett, 88, of Middlebury Center passed away at home Monday August 27, 2019. Born September 6, 1930 to Kenneth and Kathryn (Lattimer) Griffin, she went to school in Sabinsville, and was in the final graduating class from Sabinsville High School. On September 6, 1948 she married Keith Owlett.
Patricia was a homemaker, and deeply invested in her family. She enjoyed reading, and travelling with Keith, especially out to the Western US, but she enjoyed spending time with her family in almost any capacity, especially though, supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at sporting events. She was also a faithful member of the Keeneyville United Methodist Church.
Patricia is survived by 2 sons: Walter Owlett (Nancy) and Kyle Owlett (Michelle); 5 grandchildren: Russell, Gilbert, Brandi, Cody, and Emma; and a sister: Carolyn Clark (Gail). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister: Nadine Fuller, and her daughter: Brenda Owlett.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Patricia's life from 6-8pm Monday September 2, 2019 at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA, and at her funeral service 1pm Tuesday September 3, 2019 at the Keeneyville United Methodist Church 1065 PA-249 Middlebury Center, PA with Pastor Curtiss Owlett officiating. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019