Patricia V. Wood
Horseheads - Age 79 of Horseheads, NY. She was born July 8, 1940 in Newfane, NY, daughter of the late Roland, Jr. and Marion (Bangs) Harding and passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband William Wood on January 11, 1998. Patty is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law William and Angela Wood of Horseheads, Christopher and Karen Wood of Atlanta, GA; granddaughters, Sara (Dwight) Herforth with daughter Hazel and Caroline Wood; step grandsons Christopher and Nicholas Berchock; sister Carol Harding of Manchester, MI. Patricia was a communicant of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish attending Ss. Peter & Paul Church. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at" Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, March 11th from 5 to 7 pm. Her memorial Mass and interment will take place at a later date, to be announced.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020