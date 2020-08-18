Patricia "Pat" Valimont
Mansfield - Patricia "Pat" Valimont, age 74, of Mansfield, PA, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 16, 1946 in Williamsport, PA, a daughter of Raymond and Pauline (Williams) Valimont. She worked as a security guard for Amgard and as a secretary for Kingdom. Pat was part of the first class of women who graduated from Highway Patrol in SC. She was a member of Victory Church in Troy and enjoyed playing the piano and organ.
Pat is survived by her brother, Jerry (Sarah) Valimont of Mainesburg; and three sisters, Margie (Charles) Davis of Orangeburg, SC, Connie (Steve) Bolt of Mansfield, and Renee (Jeff) Kenyon of Troy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Raymond Valimont and Pauline Valimont.
Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Victory Church, 645 E. Main St. Troy, PA. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00pm with her brother-in-law, Steve Bolt officiating. A private family burial will take place in King Hill Cemetery in Mainesburg, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd. Towanda, PA 18848. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com