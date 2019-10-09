Services
Albany - Patrick G. Burke, of Albany, Elmira and Big Flats, NY, passed away on October 4, 2019, after a brief illness. Patrick was born in Queens, NY on January 31, 1955. He is predeceased by his father, Francis Burke, and his brother, Christopher. He is survived by his loving mother, Rita H. Burke, and his daughter Nichole Andrews and granddaughters Makayla and Izabella. Patrick is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Frank (Karen), Joseph (Joyce), Rosemary Childs (Dan), Jeanmarie, Gerard (Cherie) and Maurita Baumeister (Steve) and many nieces and nephews. Patrick was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and LeMoyne College. Patrick lived a life committed to his family, good music and good friends. He will be remembered as a kind person. A celebration of Patrick's life and memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 900 Madison Ave, Albany NY 12208, with a gathering in the church hall to follow.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
