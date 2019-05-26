|
Paul Baggerly
Elmira - Paul Baggerly, born February 13, 1934, died May 19 in Elmira, NY, after complications from surgery. He is survived by his children Paul K. (Fabiola) Baggerly, Ben G. (Kathy) Baggerly, Marcella M. (Keith) Holmes and Heather E. (Dave) Baggerly-Lucas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Paul K. Baggerly, III, Glenn R. Collins, Emmitt C. Baggerly, Jesse M. Baggerly, Benedict Paul Baggerly, Kaitlyn E. "KK" Baggerly, Reed L. Holmes, Henry L. Holmes and Trudy M. Holmes. He is also survived by six great grandchildren and his beloved Red Devon cows. Paul and his eight siblings were raised in "the valley" until Paul went on to raise his family in NJ. He returned during his retirement years. Paul is survived by two of his siblings, John D. Baggerly and Ersa Mae Rae, his trusty helper and nephew David M. Baggerly and many nieces, nephews.
He could be found walking out in the woods marveling at the wildflowers and the beauty of his natural surroundings. It is with peace that we imagine him being put in charge of cataloging all the beauty and splendor of heaven's flowers as well as singing with the angels as his voice would fit right in and he loved to sing. He just might sing the names of the flowers to anyone who would listen! For over 50 years the Baggerly's had a lovely tradition of meeting up the second weekend in July to gather for a family reunion. Those were wonderful memories for the Baggerly and extended family. There was nothing better than swimming, picnicking, hiking, tent sleeping (rain or shine), and softball games with almost forty cousins and sixteen aunts and uncles. Every year it seemed that we would get to know a different person in the family better. We hope that is the case for many as they got to know Paul a little more each year.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung, NY. Calling hours will be 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 26, 2019