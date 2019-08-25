Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Grover Cemetery
Paul Bryington

Paul Bryington Obituary
Paul Bryington

Gillett - Paul Bryington, 72, of Gillett, PA died Saturday August 24, 2019.

A graveside will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8th, at the Grover Cemetery, with military honors accorded.

There will be no viewing or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Gillett VFW, South Creek Lions Club or the South Creek Fire Department all of Gillett, PA 16925.

A full obituary and condolences at www.pepperfunealhomes.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
