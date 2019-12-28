|
|
Paul Crowley Sr.
Horseheads - Age 69 of Horseheads, NY. He was born December 19, 1950 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Joseph J. and Genevieve (Keough) Crowley and passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 unexpectedly. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister & brother-in-law Judy & Tom Meagher. Paul is survived by his wife Patricia (Dieffenbach) Crowley; children Paul Crowley, Jr of Attica, NY, Jennifer & Rick Wall of Alexander, NY, Andrew Smith of NC and Christy Smith-Nichols of Horseheads; grandchildren Cooper Crowley, Riley & Tucker Wall, Nathan Smith-Nichols; brother & sister-in-law Robert & Ann Marie Crowley of Washington, DC; former wife and friend Maxine Wall of Attica, NY along with several nieces and nephews. Paul was an OTR truck driver for several area companies where he logged over 1,000,000 miles. He was a member of the Horseheads Moose Lodge. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, January 5th from 11 am to 1 pm. His memorial service will be held at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Paul through donations to the Children's Miracle Network, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020