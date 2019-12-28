Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Crowley Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Crowley Sr. Obituary
Paul Crowley Sr.

Horseheads - Age 69 of Horseheads, NY. He was born December 19, 1950 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Joseph J. and Genevieve (Keough) Crowley and passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 unexpectedly. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister & brother-in-law Judy & Tom Meagher. Paul is survived by his wife Patricia (Dieffenbach) Crowley; children Paul Crowley, Jr of Attica, NY, Jennifer & Rick Wall of Alexander, NY, Andrew Smith of NC and Christy Smith-Nichols of Horseheads; grandchildren Cooper Crowley, Riley & Tucker Wall, Nathan Smith-Nichols; brother & sister-in-law Robert & Ann Marie Crowley of Washington, DC; former wife and friend Maxine Wall of Attica, NY along with several nieces and nephews. Paul was an OTR truck driver for several area companies where he logged over 1,000,000 miles. He was a member of the Horseheads Moose Lodge. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, January 5th from 11 am to 1 pm. His memorial service will be held at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Paul through donations to the Children's Miracle Network, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -