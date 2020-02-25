|
Paul E. "Joe" Crandall
Horseheads - Paul E. "Joe" Crandall, age 88, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020 at home with his family after an extended illness.
Paul was born on the Northside of Binghamton on January 4, 1932 to the late Paul and Myrtle Crandall. He was predeceased in 2004 by his wife Sally after nearly 49 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by his mother-in-law Betty, brothers and sisters William, Charles, Jean and Barbara.
Paul is survived by his brothers David and Donald, sons Robert and Dan (Amy), daughter Kathy (Keith), grandchildren Caitlin, Bridget, and Quintin, and many nieces and nephews.
Paul graduated from Binghamton North High School in 1950 and was drafted into the Army in 1952 for service in the Korean War. He served as a combat infantryman in the 27th Regiment "Wolfhounds" of the 25th Division, earning a Combat Infantryman's Badge and Bronze Star, and reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He returned to Binghamton and eventually began working in the Data Processing Center of Broome BOCES just as computers began to enter usage in late 50's and early 60's. He transferred to SCT BOCES and was proud of his appointment by Pauline Bush to become the founder and first Director of Data Processing (now GST BOCES Computer Services). With the help of Carl Scotton and Tim Horan, Paul was instrumental in introducing information services and data processing to schools throughout Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Allegheny Counties. He retired in 1991 and spent several years in real estate and census work.
Paul was a lifelong NY Giants fan and avid card player, a well-liked "boss" to his employees, good friend, outgoing neighbor, and an outstanding and devoted father/grandfather to his children, grandchildren, and many dogs. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Corning Infusion Center, CareFirst, and home health care helpers Jill and Esmerelda. We would also like to thank Tim Horan for his decades of friendship to Paul and Lisa McKee for her visits and kindness over the years.
At Paul's request there will be no public services or calling hours. Anyone wishing to donate in his memory can give to the Chemung County SPCA.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020