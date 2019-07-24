Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Currier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Currier


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Currier Obituary
Paul J. Currier

Southport, NY - Paul J. Currier, age 83 of Southport, NY passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Corning Center. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Lena Dunn Currier; sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma and Charlie Green, and Lois and Ted Kline.

He is survived by his niece, Mary Kline of E. Rochester; nephew, Ian Paul Kline of Rochester; special cousins, Beverly Anderson and her son, Steven Anderson; several other extended family. Paul was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

A calling hour will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn Cemetery. Paul's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now