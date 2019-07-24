|
Paul J. Currier
Southport, NY - Paul J. Currier, age 83 of Southport, NY passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Corning Center. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Lena Dunn Currier; sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma and Charlie Green, and Lois and Ted Kline.
He is survived by his niece, Mary Kline of E. Rochester; nephew, Ian Paul Kline of Rochester; special cousins, Beverly Anderson and her son, Steven Anderson; several other extended family. Paul was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn Cemetery. Paul's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 24 to July 25, 2019