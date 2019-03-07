|
|
Paul J. Harvey
Elmira - Harvey, Paul J. a.k.a "JD or Dinger", age 62, of Elmira NY, passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2019. He was born to the late Charles J. and Jeannette Bennett Harvey on July 5, 1956. Paul is survived by his three children, Jeffrey, Kasey and Corey Harvey; five grandchildren, Jaydin, Mason, Evelyn, Natalie and Macie; his beloved feline companion, Winston; best friends, Kenny Elliot & Wesley Corby. Paul was a SHS graduate of 1975 and became A.S.E Certified at the National Institute of Auto Service in 1986. He excelled and was highly skilled in the automotive trade. In Paul's early years, he loved to work on his 1970 Dodge Charger 440. Dinger was known as the Mopar Man, he loved hanging around a camp fire, drinking beer & raising hell. Paul had a one of a kind personality and was the best father to his children. He was always there when needed most and will be missed more than anything. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Elmira VFW, 113 Keefe Street, Elmira, NY 14904. Paul's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019