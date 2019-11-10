|
Paul J. "Sully" Sullivan
Elmira - Age 69, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Paul was born in Elmira NY, a son of the late John J. and Josephine McNulty Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 18 years Rosemary Registro Sullivan; daughters and sons-in-law, Erin M. and Tom McElligott of Boston MA with their children Tommy and Sophie; Kelly A. and Jeff Cook of Horseheads with their children Kaylyn and Jordan; stepson Jason M. Benjamin of Horseheads with his daughter Trisha; siblings and their spouses, Mary Jo and Jim Korreck, Mark and Jackie Sullivan, Mike and Diane Sullivan, Peter and Vicki Sullivan, Monica and Peter Dawson, Bridget and Don Burris, Julie Allard, Marian and Dan Jurusik, John and Ingrid Sullivan, Nancy and David Sullivan; former wife and friend Becky Wheeler; canine companion Gabriel; a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of good friends. Paul was a 1968 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Vietnam. Paul was an avid reader and enjoyed trips to the Tioga Downs Casino with family or friends. He also enjoyed a good game of golf especially if he did not have to pay for it! Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Committal prayers, with military honors, will follow at Woodlawn National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 803, 1200 Davis St., Elmira NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019