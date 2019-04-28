|
|
Paul L. Beach
Horseheads - Age 70 of Horseheads, NY, he was born Feb. 12, 1949 in Sayre, PA, the son of J. Ellery and Shirley (Reeser) Beach and passed on April 19, 2019.. Paul was raised on the family farm in East Smithfield, PA and went on the graduate S.R.U High School in 1967 and Wilkes-Barre Business College in 1969. He married his wife, the former Diane L. Owen in June 21, 1975; they had 43 years together. In addition to his parents Paul was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond in 1991 and Lynden in 2015. He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane; sisters-in-law Ruth Beach of Kingston, NY, and May Lattimer of Athens, PA; mother-in-law Nellie (Wandall) Owen of Sayre, PA; brothers-in-law Paul Owen of Altoona, PA, Edward (Sandy) Owen of Sayre, PA, Ray (Sylvia) Owen or Downingtown, PA, and Charles (Stacey) Owne of Milan, PA; along with several cousins and his special friends Howard and Marge Selleck of Prattsburg, NY. Paul will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery in East Smithfiled, PA at a later date. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019