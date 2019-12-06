|
Paul O'Hare
Glenmont - Paul O'Hare, 73, passed away on November 28, 2019 following a battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on November 5, 1946 in Elmira, NY to Burton and Shirley O'Hare. Paul was a graduate of Elmira Southside High School, served in the United States Air Force and attended Syracuse University. In May, 1971, Paul married Theresea Henderson O'Hare, the couple settled in Syracuse where they raised their family. His favorite pastime was traveling, spending 8 years traveling the United States via motor home and making friends across the country. Paul was known to be a kind, funny, gentle man that was passionate about Syracuse University Basketball, his family and friends, traveling, photography and steak. He is survived by his wife, Terri O'Hare; son James "JP" O'Hare (Lauren) grandchildren Mallory and Eamon; daughter, Meaghan "Goose" O'Hare; his sisters Sandra Beach; Cheryl Coon (Larry); Karen Bennett (Alan); Marcia Mejia (Carlos); Susan O'Hare and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Paul's life will be held 2:00 pm on December 13, at the Meyers Funeral Home, Delmar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or online at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019