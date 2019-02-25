|
|
PAUL R. HARRISON
Watkins Glen - 61, of Watkins Glen, NY, passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2019. The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen, on Wednesday (Feb. 27th) from 2pm-3pm; followed by a Memorial Service celebrating his life at 3pm. Paul graduated from Hammondsport Central School, where he was a Section V State Wrestling Champion in 1975. After high school, he worked for Ingersoll-Rand in Painted Post and retired from Philips Lighting in Bath. Paul loved fishing and dirt track Stock Car racing. He was also an accomplished bowler and a member of numerous local leagues. He also competed in large bowling tournaments around the country. Paul was also an avid Bingo and Casino player. He is survived by his mother, Marion Harrison of Watkins Glen; daughter, Brandy (Brad) Bailey; and son, Paul (Cali) Harrison, all of South Carolina; brother, Dale (Nancy) Harrison of Watkins Glen; and sister Linda Lewis of Elmira; also six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Robert W. Harrison. You may express condolences to the family or "Light a Candle of Remembrance" online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019