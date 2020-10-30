PAUL TABER
Trumansburg - Age 52, of Trumansburg, NY, passed away October 26, 2020 after a brief illness.
The family will receive friends at the Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company, 4495 Co. Rte.6, Mecklenburg, NY on Wednesday (Nov. 4) from 3pm-5pm; followed by a funeral service celebrating his life at 5pm.
Paul was predeceased by his daughter Rachel Bower Taber in 2007. He is survived by his parents, C. Lynn and Jean Taber; brother Carl (Joan) Taber; and sister Nancy Taber; dear friend Ellen Tremante; brother-in-law Jeffrey Richards; aunt and uncle, Olivia and Norman Culver; nieces and nephews, Sean (Molly) Taber, Stephen (Katherine) Taber, Lacey Richards (Chris Pearson), Lily Richards, and C. Luke Richards; and special friends, James and Martha Gunning, and Brian (Amanda) Gunning.
Paul's life was spent outdoors and at the Taber Hill Farm. He graduated from Trumansburg Central School in 1986 and was a dedicated volunteer at the Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company. He was especially known by family and friends to have a special way to tell stories. He will be missed by everyone!
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Mecklenburg Vol. Fire Co.., PO Box 108, Mecklenburg, NY 14863. You may express condolences to the family or share a memory of Paul online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
. Funeral arrangements by Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.