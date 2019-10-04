Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Twin Tiers Evangelical Presbyterian Church
8 Canal Street
Big Flats, NY
Paul W. Bennett


1948 - 2019
Paul W. Bennett Obituary
Paul W. Bennett

Elmira - Paul W. Bennett, 71, of Elmira, formerly of Towanda, PA., died September 28, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

His wife; Brenda, children, grandchildren and a brother survive him.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at the Twin Tiers Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8 Canal Street, Big Flats, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Brenda Bennett, 3298 Lower Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY 14901 to help with medical expenses.

A full obituary and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
