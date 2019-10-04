|
|
Paul W. Bennett
Elmira - Paul W. Bennett, 71, of Elmira, formerly of Towanda, PA., died September 28, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
His wife; Brenda, children, grandchildren and a brother survive him.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at the Twin Tiers Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8 Canal Street, Big Flats, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Brenda Bennett, 3298 Lower Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY 14901 to help with medical expenses.
A full obituary and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019