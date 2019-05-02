Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul DeDominick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Wade DeDominick


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Wade DeDominick Obituary
Paul Wade DeDominick

Elmira - Paul Wade DeDominick Age 32 of Elmira, NY passed away on Monday April 29, 2019. Paul was born on January 12, 1987 in Sayre, PA the son of Bruce DeDominick and Gina Scuteri. Paul was a Union Roofer with the Roofers Local #203 in Binghamton, NY. Paul is survived by his father Bruce DeDominick of Elmira, NY; his mother Gina Scuteri Brown of Burdett, NY; brother Gary DeDominick currently in U.S.A.F.; sister Elizabeth DeDominick of Elmira, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Friday May 4, 2019 from 6-8PM. Paul's Funeral Services will be held on Saturday May 5, 2019 at 12 Noon with Father Rick Farrell Officiating. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY at the convenience of the family. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now