Paul Wade DeDominick
Elmira - Paul Wade DeDominick Age 32 of Elmira, NY passed away on Monday April 29, 2019. Paul was born on January 12, 1987 in Sayre, PA the son of Bruce DeDominick and Gina Scuteri. Paul was a Union Roofer with the Roofers Local #203 in Binghamton, NY. Paul is survived by his father Bruce DeDominick of Elmira, NY; his mother Gina Scuteri Brown of Burdett, NY; brother Gary DeDominick currently in U.S.A.F.; sister Elizabeth DeDominick of Elmira, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Friday May 4, 2019 from 6-8PM. Paul's Funeral Services will be held on Saturday May 5, 2019 at 12 Noon with Father Rick Farrell Officiating. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY at the convenience of the family. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 2, 2019