Paula J. Daugherty


1921 - 2019
Elmira - Age 98, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Steuben Center in Bath, NY. She was born on March 15, 1921 in Elmira, NY to the late Francis and Isabella (Reidy) Kendall. Paula is survived by her sons, Patrick (Mary) Daugherty, Michael (Denise) Daugherty and Timothy (Debora) Daugherty; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place privately in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
