Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
Burial
Following Services
Pleasant View Cemetery
Reading Center, NY
Beaver Dams - Pauline B. (Dobson) Gee, 98, of Beaver Dams, entered unto rest on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Montour Falls, NY. She was born in Corning, NY on March 21, 1921 the daughter of the late Charles and Maude Dobson. Pauline attended many one room school houses. On November 16, 1938, she married Wilbur A. Gee in Painted Post, NY. Pauline was a lifelong farm wife, "her husband's right hand", and a loving mother.

She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Wilbur A. Gee; sons, Thomas and Ronnie; daughter, Phyllis; daughter-in-law, Joy Gee; grandchildren, Billy and Karen Gee, and Michael Gee; sisters, Madelyn, Harriet, Emma; and brothers, Harold and Clifford.

Pauline is survived by her sons, Harold (Sandy) Gee of Horseheads, David (Janice) Gee of Kanona, NY, Paul Gee of Watkins Glen, James (Amy) Gee of Loris, SC, and William (Sandra) Gee of Beaver Dams; and sister, Betty Klopp of Montour Falls. She is also survived by over 100 grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and great great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Pauline's funeral will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Reading Center. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 26, 2019
