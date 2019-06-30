|
|
Pauline B. Rhoades
Elmira - Pauline B. Rhoades, age 95, of Elmira, NY passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at home. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Rhoades.
Pauline is survived by her loving son, Philip (Judith) Rhoades of Pine City, NY; cousin, Pamela Farr of Big Flats, NY; and grandson, Philip (Rebecca) Rhoades of Candor, NY. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, cousin and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
As per Pauline's wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Pauline's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 30, 2019