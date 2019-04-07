|
|
Pauline Lee
Elmira - Lee, Pauline (Burkett)
A 1953 graduate of Elmira's Southside High School, Pauline passed away on March 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Ron, and her parents, Paul R. and Della Burkett. Surviving are Pauline's two daughters, Kathi Lynn (Gary) Grimes of Palmdale, CA, and Patti Elizabeth (Michael) Harlan of Las Vegas, NV; Grandchildren, Bundi Kim (Jason) Bromley of Sacramento, CA, Shannon Wilde and Kevin Lamberton of Palmdale, CA, and Bryan (Crystal) Harlan with the U.S. Air Force; Great grandchildren, Josiah, Braeden, and Kaylee Harlan, and Christian and Thomas Wilde; Sisters, Barbara Schroth of Lowman, NY, and Roberta Gillis of Elmira, NY; Brother, Paul M. Burkett of Las Cruces, NM.
A few years after her marriage, Pauline, her husband, and their daughters left Elmira, moving to southern California. Pauline later moved to Michigan, where she lived for about 38 years, before returning to the Elmira/Horseheads area in late 2006.
Pauline retired from Weyerhaeuser Company in Warren, Michigan after 25 years of service. In Michigan, she was a member of the Loyal Order of Eagles #1295, a member of Parents Without Partners for twenty years, serving on their Board of Directors for six years. She was also a member of Friends of the Library in Roseville, Michigan where she did volunteer work for the library. She also did volunteer work with the Meals on Wheels program in the local area. Pauline was an avid animal lover, and supported many animal care organizations. Her first love was cats, and she helped to support two cats at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah for many years. Pauline's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019