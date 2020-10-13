Pearl C. Karski



Pine City - Age 91, Passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Elderwood at Waverly. Pearl was born in Williamsport, PA a daughter of the late Sidney and Emma Jane Straub Shoemaker. She was predeceased by her husband, William Karski, brother and sister-in-law, Sidney and Louise Shoemaker, sister, Joan Hensley, brother-in-law, Alfred Keough and son-in-law, William "Buck" Smetanka. Pearl is survived by her children, Joann Karski Smetanka of Pine City, NY, Bill and Diane Karski of Indianapolis, IN, James Karski of Pine City, NY, Patrick Karski of Woonsocket, RI, Bob Karski of North Tonawanda, NY; grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle (Martha) and Sean (Ali) Smetanka, Brian, Megan, Alicia and Derek Karski; great grandchildren, Hannah Jo, Nolan and Braxton Smetanka; sister, Ann Keough; many nieces and nephews. Pearl loved watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and spending time with her family. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Interment and committal prayers will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Pearl with a donation to Elderwood at Waverly, Activities Fund, 37 N. Chemung Street, Waverly NY 14892.









