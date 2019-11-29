|
|
Pete Shaffer
Elmira - passed away in Myrtle Beach SC on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the age of 66. Pete was predeceased by his parents Pete and Lorraine Rohde Shaffer and father- and mother-in-law Judd and Delores Bellinger Campbell. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Debbie Campbell Shaffer; sons, Pete (Kayla) with children Klowi, Lilian, Lex and Damian; Jeremy with daughter Kyrsten; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Jane and Rich Cerio, Ann and Peter D'Arcangelo, brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Penny Shaffer, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, JoAnne Hyde, and Mary and Gary Hauck; 11 nieces and nephews; several loving cousins, and a wonderful group of friends from Lake Grove Park Campground, Alpine NY, who have been so supportive and helpful to us and our family. Pete was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1971 to 1974. He retired from Chemung County Nursing Facility after 35 years of service. Pete was involved with youth coaching for many years. He coached Little League baseball at the Tom Sawyer field, Chapel Park and at Sutton Park, and also coached soccer at the Tom Sawyer field. Pete enjoyed working with all the kids on his teams. Pete was a kind, caring and loving soul to all he met, young and old. He will be greatly missed and loved forever, by all who knew him. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:45 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Those wishing may remember Pete with a donation to Guthrie Cancer Center at Corning Hospital, 2 Guthrie Drive, Corning NY 14830.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2019