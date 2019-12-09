|
Peter Brown
Pine City,NY - PETER BROWN Age 76 of Pine City, NY went home to be with His Lord and Saviour on Saturday December 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Peter was born January 20, 1943 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Francis and Hazel Blanchard Brown . He was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy, He was a Vietnam Veteran serving his country with THE U.S. NAVY . Peter married his wife Gloria Jean Tillotson Brown on December 9, 1966 and they recently celebrated their 53rd Wedding Anniversary . Peter was a member of the First Baptist Church of Horseheads. He was a retired Stationary Engineer at Corning Community College. Peter loved hunting and traveling and boating on Seneca Lake. In addition to his parents, Peter was pre-deceased by his by his brother and sister-in-law David Lee and Beverly Ann Carrington Brown. Peter is survived by his loving and devoted wife Gloria Jean Tillotson Brown; sons and daughter-in-law : Jeffrey A. and Laura Brown and Michael S. Brown ; granddaughter: Cassandra Brown ; grandson: Tyler Brown ; great grandson: Gavin Baranick ; sister and brother-in-law: Sally and Stan Higley of Deland, Florida ; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; Kathleen Benjamin of Elmira Heights, NY and Robert and Toni Tillotson of South Carolina; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Sunday December 15, 2019 from 2-4 PM. Mr. Brown's Funeral Services will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM at The First Baptist Church of Horseheads 2293 Grand Central Avenue Horseheads, NY . Rev. Toby Locke will officiate. Peter will be laid to rest in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY where Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Brown. It was Peter's wish that he be remembered through memorials to a . Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019