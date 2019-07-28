|
|
Peter Kramer
Elmira - 1955 - 2019
A Celebration of Life for Peter Kramer will be held at the National Soaring Museum on Harris Hill on Saturday, August 10th, from 3 to 5 pm. Please join family and friends for an afternoon of favorite stories, memories, laughs and hugs as we say goodbye to Peter. Your participation will be welcome along with any recollections you'd like to share. Pete's ashes will be released by glider at 5 pm. Please RSVP to [email protected] or on FB on the "Remembering Peter Kramer" page.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019