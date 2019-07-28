|
Peter M. "Pete" Wright
Port Orange, Florida - Peter "Pete" Michael Wright passed away peacefully on the morning of July 26, 2019 at the Halifax Health - Hospice Care Center in Port Orange, FL. from complications of cancer.
Peter was born to Genevieve "Nanny" Short on August 26, 1943. He was raised in Ohio with two older siblings, Francis "Frank" and Ruth Marie "Sissy" Mounts. Peter moved to Elmira, NY at a young age, and graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1961. He met his future wife, Diane Frost, in Elmira where they were married on July 6, 1963. Peter and Diane had three children. Son, James "Corky" William Wright was born in 1964. Daughter, Constance "Connie" Lynn Wright was born in 1965, and sadly passed away in 1967 from Hoffman's syndrome. Daughter, Suzanne Marie Wright was born in 1968.
Peter had a long and successful career as a salesman at Hardinge, Inc. in Elmira NY. In order to be closer to their parents, and farther from the east coast winters, he and Diane moved to Florida where he retired as a salesman for US Foods. He loved living in Port Orange, FL., and playing golf in the sunshine. He was a NY Giants fanatic, an avid NY Yankees supporter, enjoyed watching PGA tournaments, and rarely missed a NASCAR race.
Peter was predeceased by his brother, Frank (Barb) Wright; his Sister, Ruth Marie (Esmond) Mounts; and daughter, Connie Wright.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diane; son Corky (Paula) Wright; and daughter Suzanne (Eric) Gabrielson. Peter had a cherished relationship with his granddaughter, Sally Catherine (Marc) Comella, whom he doted on. Peter is also survived by family members, Mary Ellen "Marol" (George Barth) Miller; David (Jo Ann Ungerland) Frost; and Tom (Kathleen) Frost; as well as several nieces, nephews, and their children. A special mention to Natalie Frost, whom Peter would commiserate with over the Buffalo Bills football season. And his "adopted" son, Wally Masny.
Peter is now playing golf every day and drinking an icy cold Bud Light with his best friend, Jerry Forker.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours 1pm to 3pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Lynch Funeral Home 318 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY.
Interment will be held later, for immediate family at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery in Elmira, NY, where he will be laid to rest near his daughter Connie, and father and mother in law, James and Catherine Frost. There will be a celebration of life and memorial service for his Florida family and friends at a later date in Port Orange.
In lieu of flowers, Peter asked that a donation be made to your local Hospice Care center or (MDA), or the . The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. David Hunt and his caring staff as well as the staff at the Halifax Health - Hospice Center in Port Orange for the compassionate care he was given. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from July 28 to July 31, 2019