Elmira - Age 84, passed away, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Peter, son of the late John Seeley Booth and Elizabeth Sicard Booth, was a life-long resident of Elmira. In addition to his parents, Peter is predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Ellen Jane Beattie Booth, sister-in-law Anne Booth and brother-in-law David Beattie. Peter is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, J. Walter and Jill Booth of Elmira … daughters and sons-in-law, Betsy and Mark Scalco of Durham NC, Jeannette and Andrew Colucci of Pine City, Mary and Tom Tebo of Horseheads … grandchildren, Emma and John Hunter Booth, Caleb Colucci, Thomas and Gunnar Tebo … brother J. Seeley Booth Jr. of Pine City … brother-in-law Herb Beattie of Tulsa OK … sister-in-law Susan Beattie of Hamilton NY … and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Peter was a graduate of The Choate School, Wallingford CT and St. Lawrence University, Canton NY. As a 4th generation owner of I.D. Booth Inc. in Elmira NY, Peter was an active part of the local business world and numerous endeavors for his community were most often from behind the scenes and anonymously.



An avid athlete from an early age, Peter participated in many sports throughout school and continued this passion when he returned to Elmira. He was fundamental in starting youth ice hockey for the Elmira-Corning area and was a coach and a founder of the Twin Tier Amateur Hockey Association - and the beginning of this region's youth travel hockey. Peter shared his love of sports with his children, teaching them all to ski, skate, and play tennis, and as they moved into organized sports he was on the sidelines for every child and grandchild's game. You always knew when Peter was in the stands. After years of teaching, coaching and "hooting" from the sidelines, Peter and his wife Jane took on the role of "parents" to many of the LPGA golfers who competed in the Corning Classic tournament. This role took them from supporting our local community to supporting these athletes throughout the nation and internationally. These relationships are still active today.



Peter was a self-made artist who rediscovered his passion for art in the latter part of his life. He would travel all over the United States taking classes and supporting other artists in their work. For many years his own artwork has been donated for charity fundraisers as well as his time and talent to maintain the Eldridge Park Carousel horses. Peter's most enjoyable moments as an artist were when he was attending "Sundays with Tom (Buechner)" to gather, paint and learn from other area artists. Those wishing to remember Peter please make a donation to your own local art association.



Private funeral services will be held. A public memorial service for Peter will be held at a later date. The Booth family would like to extend a special thanks to family, friends and the staff at Woodbrook for the care, humor and patience they provided to Peter over the years. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









