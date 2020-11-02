1/
Philena Mary Shearer
Philena Mary Shearer

Pine City - Philena Mary Shearer, 101, of Pine City, died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Chemung County Nursing Facility. Born in Palmyra, NY on October 30, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Elizabeth (Leno) Matteson.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Shearer; her sons, Ronald Shearer, Richard Shearer; and her daughters, Phyllis Westlake and Dulice Shearer.

Philena is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline (Charles) Wright of Crofton, KY, Linda Shearer-Wheeler of Elmira; her son, Lester (Patti) Shearer of Elmira; daughter-in-law, Frances Shearer of Horseheads; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 563 Jerusalem Hill Road in Elmira.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.olthof.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
