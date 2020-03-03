|
|
Philip Joseph Ragan
Horseheads,NY - Philip J. Ragan, age 68 passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at home. Phil was born in Rahway, NJ on January 29, 1952 to the late Joseph and Helen Spoonhour Ragan. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and is survived by his loving wife, Roxanne of 44 years, sons Philip Jr (Krista), Matthew (Amber) and Brandon (Amanda) Ragan. He loved his six adorable grandchildren that called him "Papa" Kendall, Caidence, Olivia, Emily, Luca and Parker Ragan. Sisters Geralyn (Donald) Wheaton of Horseheads, NY and Faye Bricker of Chambersburg, PA. Several nieces, nephews, cousins , and a host of caring friends. Phil graduated from Elmira Free Academy, Class of 1971 and worked in management at the Red Barn Restaurants for 20+ years. He retired from The Hilliard Corporation after 18 years working in Engineering Sales. Phil also started TireJect, which is a family business. Phil was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed several years of go-kart racing with his 3 sons. Phil and Roxanne enjoyed special trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Yellowstone National Park, Mt. Rushmore and family vacations to the Outer Banks. For the last four winters they have been Florida snow birds. Phil's Family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Friday March 6 , 2020 at Victory Highway Wesleyan Church 150 Victory Highway Painted Post, NY. A Celebration of Phil's Life will follow calling hours at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to VisitCarefirstny.org (click the red donate button), Guthrie.org/giving-online-guthrie or Victory Highway Wesleyan Church. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020