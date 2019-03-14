|
|
Philip W. Simiele
Watkins Glen - Philip W. Simiele, age 69 of Watkins Glen, NY passed away Monday, March 11th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer, which he fought valiantly for four years, beating the odds given to him. Phil was born on November 13th, 1949 in Sayre, PA the son of the late Margaret Yale and Antonio Simiele. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step mother, Jane E. Personius Simiele and the mother of his children, Janet Andrews Simiele who was dearly loved. He is survived by his loving daughters, Jennifer (Mark Bush) Tarnoski and Nicole (RJ) West; grandchildren, Andrew and Matthew Tarnoski and Carter and Carlee West; sisters, Charlene Lindgren, Connie Mathews, and Pamela Coghlan; brother, Robert Carl; close family friends, David Bartone and Gordie Perry; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and other great friends too numerous to mention. Following graduation from Watkins Glen High School in 1967, Phil enlisted in the US Marine Corp. serving from 1969 to 1971. He served in Vietnam and was a decorated combat veteran. Phil was a retired NYS Corrections Officer with his last assignment as a drill instructor at Camp Monterey. The impact Phil had on many inmates and fellow Corrections Officers is known throughout the state. He was featured in articles in the NY Times and the national news for his assistance in implementing Shock Camp Programs. Phil was an avid NY Yankee Fan, enjoyed all sports including playing golf and fishing. He was an active communicant of St. Mary's of the Lake Church, where he served as an usher, assisted with many administrative duties, as well as, participating faithfully with the Resurrection Choir. He was well known around Watkins Glen for his daily walks thru the village. His most important drive for life was his four grandchildren who he couldn't seem to spend enough time with. Phil was known as "PAPA" to many other children and family friends, as well. Phil's family wishes to extend a heart felt appreciation to the Cayuga Medical Center's Oncology Dept. Friends and family may call from 9am to 11am on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the Link at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 905 Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the church following at 11am. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Watkins Glen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phil's memory to St. Mary's of the Lake Church, PO Box 289, Watkins Glen, NY 14891. Fond memories, photos and stories may be shared with his family and friends at www.haughey-woodfuneralhome.com Semper Fi, Phil
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019