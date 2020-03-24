|
Phillip A. "Murf/Murphy" Murphy
Wellsburg - 1949-2020
Murphy passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020. Anyone who met him knows he was a charismatic character with a sharp tongue and a soft heart. He never met a waitress he didn't like and they liked him right back.
He was a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War as part of the 101st Airborne Division and would always step up to help a fellow brother or sister without hesitation. In fact, he helped everyone and anyone in any way that he could.
His sarcasm and humor are known throughout the country; from his home ground of Staten Island, NY; to the many Van Shows he enjoyed attending, and in Las Vegas, a favorite place to enjoy the sites and head to a Star Trek convention or trade show.
Murphy spent much of his life selling fireworks at flea markets and festivals, and people always looked forward to seeing Murf at that time of year.
He is survived by his daughter, brothers, sisters and their families as well as countless friends, relatives and people throughout the community who he made a lasting impression on.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a contribution instead to the s Project.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020