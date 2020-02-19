|
|
Phyllis Ann Zazynski (née Nowaczyk)
Gloucester, VA - Age 80, passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 in Gloucester, VA. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., Horseheads, NY on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3 PM-5 PM with her Funeral Service to follow at 5 PM. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10AM. In lieu for flowers those wishing to remember Phyllis please consider donations to , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. A full obituary, condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Phyllis' Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020