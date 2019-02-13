Services
Pepper Funeral Home
578 Springbrook Dr
Canton, PA 17724
(570) 673-4333
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Columbia Cross Rds., Pa - Phyllis Ayers, 82, of Columbia Cross Rds., Pa, died February 9, 2019.

Surviving is her husband of 63 years, Henry, 3 children, Michael (Kathleen) Ayers, Kathy McClelland, Janice (Mark) Wood all of Columbia Cross Rds., 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren,3 great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Frances Barrett, June (Vern) Doan, Jean Bennett, Rose Ayers, brother-in-law Carl Ayers, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Wilber Barrett, 2 sisters, Donna Long, Sharon Tedesco and brothers-in law, Floyd Bennett and Lawrence Ayers.

Friends may call Friday from 1-2 p.m. at Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility in Canton with a memorial service following at 2 p.m.

Full obituary and condolences at www.pep perfuneralhomes.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
