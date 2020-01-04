Services
Phyllis Elaine McIntsoh


1935 - 2019
Phyllis Elaine McIntsoh Obituary
Phyllis Elaine McIntsoh

Elmira - Was born October 18, 1935 in Pine City, NY the daughter of the late Ray and Ruth Nichols, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She is predeceased by her husband Milton McIntosh; daughter Cynthia; son Milton McIntosh Jr.; sister Thelma Patton; brothers Edsel Carson and George Nichols; sister Penny Nichols. She is survived by her loving companion of 11 years Al Dillon; daughters: Carol Garcia and Sharon McIntosh, both of Virginia, Melissa McIntosh of NY; sister: Linda Wheeler of Erin, NY; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service celebrating Phyllis's life on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Webb Mills United Methodist Church, 1627 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871 at 11:00 am. Pastor Holly Strickland will officiate. The family will provide their own flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Webb Mills United Methodist Church or to the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, 2435 Route # 352, Elmira, NY 14903. She will be laid to rest in the Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of her family. Phyllis's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
