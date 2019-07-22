|
Phyllis J. Clearwater
Erin - Age 79, of Erin, NY, entered the pearly gates of Heaven to be with her Lord & Savior on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1940 in Elmira, NY to the late Collin and Mildred (Rodee) Campbell. Phyllis was predeceased by her brother, Louis Campbell. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James Clearwater; son, James (Tammy) Clearwater Jr.; daughters, Jaye (Mel Gagnon) Clearwater, Jackie (Vincent) Manwaring and Janine (William Weed) Clearwater; brother, Collin Campbell; sisters, Mamie Wise and Bonnie (Kenneth) Dyer; grandchildren, April (Jacob), Autumn (Cameron), Shannon, Martina, Lea, Vince (Kristin), Nathaniel, Krislyn, Ely J. and Vance; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and unofficially adopted children, Steve and Corinne Ludwig and Michael and Shane Grover. Phyllis reunited many families through her voluntary services with BKIDS (birth kids & parents in desperate search). She was a longtime member of Highway Tabernacle Church and served as treasurer. Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved singing songs to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 24th from 3 to 5 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow there at 5 p.m. with Pastor Don Earley officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Awareness.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 22, 2019