Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
408 South Main Street
Horseheads, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
408 South Main Street
Horseheads, NY
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Phyllis was born July 7, 1926 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Lester and Susie Snover Freeland. She is also predeceased by the love of her life, Jack M. Slocum who recently passed away on November 1, 2018 and by her daughter Susan K. Slocum in 1951 and all 4 of her siblings. She was a communicant of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Horseheads, NY and loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Phyllis is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Jack D. & Janice G. Slocum and Kirk D. & Janice A. Slocum; grandchildren: Jennifer & Jeff Simmons, Matthew & Katie Slocum, Heather & Jeremy Haskins, and Kyle Slocum & Adrianna Ruggiero; great grandchildren: Susan Griffith May, Darren Griffith, Nathan Slocum, Charity Slocum, Jackson Haskins, Wyatt Haskins, and Quinn Slocum; great great grandchildren Michael May and Lily May; brother-in-law, Donn C. Slocum; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church 408 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10 AM to 10:45 AM. Mass of Requiem will be celebrated following calling hours at 11 AM with Rev. Wanda Copeland officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Those wishing to remember Phyllis please consider memorials to St. Matthew's Church in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Phyllis' Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2019
