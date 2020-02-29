|
Phyllis Jean (Smith) Hakes
Phyllis Jean (Smith) Hakes was born April 23, 1934 in Elmira, NY the only daughter of the late Lewis and Rena (Farren) Smith, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Elcor Health Services. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Candy Hakes, Anthony Hakes and Brian Hakes. On December 23, 1950 she married Bernard Hakes Sr. and they celebrated 69 wonderful years of love and marriage. She was a wonderful mother to her six sons: Bernard (Dorothy) Hakes Jr., Michael Hakes, Daniel Hakes, Keith Hakes, Kevin (Karla) Hakes and Lindsay (Danelle) Hakes; grandchildren: Tony Hakes, Elizabeth Payne, Krista Hakes, Jonathon M. Hakes, Jessica Hakes, Jonathon T. Hakes, Alexis Hakes, Tyrus Hamblin, Elizabeth Cobb, Taylor Hamblin and Kyla Hakes; 9 great grandchildren. She was a homemaker who enjoyed decorating cakes, sewing and canning, and her times spent at Waneta Lake. Phyllis volunteered with the March of Dimes and worked in the cafeterias at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elcor Nursing Home, Woodbrook and Elmira College. She was a pack leader for the Boy Scouts Pack # 38. In her earlier years she was a member of the Pennsylvania United Methodist Church. Family and friends are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral Services will follow at 5 pm with Pastor Bill Vallet officiating. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Elmwood Cemetery, Caton, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Phyllis's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020