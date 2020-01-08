Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Kastenhuber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis "Jean" Kastenhuber


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis "Jean" Kastenhuber Obituary
Phyllis "Jean" Kastenhuber

Veteran, NY - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on May 20, 1937 in Ithaca, NY daughter of the late Edward and Agnes Harris Miller. Jean is predeceased by her husband, George Sr. , son Mickey and all her brothers and sisters. Jean is survived by her children; George J. (Penny) Kastenhuber Jr, Karen (Jim) Bauman, Jo-Ann (Bud) Baldwin, Paul Kastenhuber and Kevin (Veronica) Kastenhuber; daughter-in-law, Judy (Mickey's wife) Kastenhuber; grandchildren; Jeremy (Lindsay), Justin, Nathan, Halle; great grandchildren, Aubrie, Kaylee, Thea, Easton; and many extended family members. She was a dedicated employee for 35 years at the Horseheads Holiday Inn with Housekeeping. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Gravesite Service, where she will be laid to rest along side her husband George, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 noon. Those wishing to remember Jean please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Jean's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -