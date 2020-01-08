|
Phyllis "Jean" Kastenhuber
Veteran, NY - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on May 20, 1937 in Ithaca, NY daughter of the late Edward and Agnes Harris Miller. Jean is predeceased by her husband, George Sr. , son Mickey and all her brothers and sisters. Jean is survived by her children; George J. (Penny) Kastenhuber Jr, Karen (Jim) Bauman, Jo-Ann (Bud) Baldwin, Paul Kastenhuber and Kevin (Veronica) Kastenhuber; daughter-in-law, Judy (Mickey's wife) Kastenhuber; grandchildren; Jeremy (Lindsay), Justin, Nathan, Halle; great grandchildren, Aubrie, Kaylee, Thea, Easton; and many extended family members. She was a dedicated employee for 35 years at the Horseheads Holiday Inn with Housekeeping. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Gravesite Service, where she will be laid to rest along side her husband George, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 noon. Those wishing to remember Jean please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Jean's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020