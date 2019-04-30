Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Horseheads - Phyllis died peacefully on April 23, 2019 at Bethany Manor where she had been residing. Phyllis was a resident of Horseheads most of her life, being born here October 15, 1924. She graduated Horseheads High School, Cornell University and Cornell Law School. She preferred teaching to law and taught in the Horseheads school district until her retirement in 1980. She is preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Celia (Bogardus) Read, and sister Priscilla Read. Phyllis never married, but expanded the definition of family, including "son" Rob (Renee) McCann and family; "sister" Venitra Clark, "daughter" Tara and "granddaughters" Pearl McKinley Clark and Haila McKinley Clark, and dear friend Beatrice Stephens. Phyllis loved to travel, especially proud of her trip to Europe in 1960 as part of the People to People Student Ambassador Program; and many trips to Colonial Williamsburg. She loved animals of any kind, amazed at the dogs who would follow her home. She loved fishing, and particularly treasured her time at Keuka Lake and being able to invite others to join her there. Special thanks to all medical professionals who cared for her, especially Dr. Nadanaguru Akila; her friends at Town and Country Fire; and the staff at Woodbrook Assisted Living, and Bethany Manor. Graveside services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 2:00pm led by the Rev. Wanda Copeland. Memorials preferred to Humane Society of Yates Co., 1216 NY 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527; or St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 408 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845. Arrangements entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
