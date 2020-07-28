1/
Phyllis Montanye Fleming
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Montanye Fleming

Mrs. Phyllis Montanye Fleming, 64, of Pearl Mill Rd., Elberton, GA passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Fleming was born March 3, 1956 in Chemung, NY to Raymond Montanye and Marjorie Taft Montanye. She was 1974 graduate of Waverly (NY) High School. She was a retired assistant manger from Burger King. Phyllis loved spending time with her family, crocheting and teaching people about multiple sclerosis.

She is survived by her husband: Michael Allen Fleming; children: Elizabeth and Douglas Corvey of Mayesville, GA, Thomas "Tommy" and Jody Jones of Suwanne, GA, Autumn and Kyle Wood of Elberton, GA, Donnie and Jamie Fleming of Elberton, GA, siblings: Bonny Montanye of Elmira, NY, Tim and Jen Montanye of Chemung, NY, Michael Montanye of Horsehead, NY and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Montanye and Marjorie Taft Montanye.

Memorial services to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Elmira, NY with her parents.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Phyllis Montanye Fleming.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved