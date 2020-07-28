Phyllis Montanye Fleming



Mrs. Phyllis Montanye Fleming, 64, of Pearl Mill Rd., Elberton, GA passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at her home.



Mrs. Fleming was born March 3, 1956 in Chemung, NY to Raymond Montanye and Marjorie Taft Montanye. She was 1974 graduate of Waverly (NY) High School. She was a retired assistant manger from Burger King. Phyllis loved spending time with her family, crocheting and teaching people about multiple sclerosis.



She is survived by her husband: Michael Allen Fleming; children: Elizabeth and Douglas Corvey of Mayesville, GA, Thomas "Tommy" and Jody Jones of Suwanne, GA, Autumn and Kyle Wood of Elberton, GA, Donnie and Jamie Fleming of Elberton, GA, siblings: Bonny Montanye of Elmira, NY, Tim and Jen Montanye of Chemung, NY, Michael Montanye of Horsehead, NY and ten grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Montanye and Marjorie Taft Montanye.



Memorial services to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Elmira, NY with her parents.



Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Phyllis Montanye Fleming.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store