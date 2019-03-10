|
Priscilla "Penny" F. Hemenway
Spencer - Priscilla "Penny" F. Hemenway age 71, of Spencer, NY, passed away on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital. Penny was predeceased by her son, Scott R. Hemenway in 2012; mother & father, Frances & Earl Smith, mother & father-in-law Irene & Carl Hemenway, sister, Patricia Grantier.
Penny is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Gene Hemenway, daughter, Jeannette Wemmer, granddaughters, Alanna Hemenway & Samantha Hubbard, sister-in-law Dolores Newell, niece "sister" Mary Zweber, and several nieces and nephews, many life long friends and faithful canine companion, Molly, who will miss her greatly.
Penny was born on August 6, 1947 in Elmira, NY. She worked at Co-Op in Ithaca and then was a bookkeeper for Friendlys Restaurant for 15 years. Penny battled with Multiple Sclerosis for 44 years.
She loved doing activities such as crafts, bird puzzles, and enjoyed bird watching from her bedroom window.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1-3pm with a funeral service to follow at 3pm at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, 56 N. Main Street, Spencer, NY, with a gathering afterward(location to be determined). Rev Clarence R. Windnagle will be doing the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice through Lourdes At Home in Penny's name.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019