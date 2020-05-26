|
Prudence Welles Manley
Horseheads - Age 95 of Bethany Manor, Horseheads, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020. Prudence was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 12, 1925. She was adopted by Ellery Dolson and Mary Welles Manley. Prudence is survived by first cousins, Bartow S. Curtis of Elmira, Charles F. Welles of Wyalusing, PA and Nelson A. Welles of Towanda, PA, and many third and fourth cousins. She was predeceased by beloved first cousins, Mary Welles Smith and Nelson van den Blink. Upon the death of her father in 1940, Prudence and her mother moved to Elmira to be near the Welles family. She earned her Bachelor degree from Columbia University and did graduate work at Cornell. She spent all of her professional life teaching at elementary schools in Sebastopol, CA. Prudence was an avid world traveler through elder hostels. For the past several years, Prudence enjoyed being cared for at the assisted living facility, Spring Lake Village in Santa Rosa, CA. Last summer Prudence decided that she would like to live out her final years near family. After an arduous and hilarious journey, she moved to Bethany Manor in Horseheads. Prudence was a forthright and amusing conversationalist right up to her final days. She will be missed by her family. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD IN MAPLE GROVE CEMETERY, HORSEHEADS, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020