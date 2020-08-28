Punchard Jr. Herbert T.Elmira - Age 92, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Wed. Aug. 26, 2020. Born on Feb. 3, 1928 in Wildwood, NJ; Herb was the son of the late, Rev. Herbert T. Sr. & Eva E. Tice Punchard. In service to his country Herb served in the U.S. Army. He married Elsie Mae Walburn on Oct. 12, 1947 in Canton, PA and she predeceased him on Jan. 28, 2016. A hardworking man and wonderful provider, Herb was the proprietor of Punchard's Auction Service. He loved antiques and enjoyed refinishing. Surviving are his loving children, Kathy (Chuck) Henry, and Brad (Pat) Punchard; all of Elmira; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren; In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was predeceased by a cherished daughter, Linda Devine on Sept. 21, 2019. A devout Christian, Herb worshiped and was a member of Troy Baptist Church, and also attended Fassett Baptist Church. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira, NY 14904 on Mon. Aug. 31, 2020 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 (noon). A private funeral service will take place at the family's convenience with military honors accorded Mr. Punchard and interment in Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, PA beside his beloved, Elsie. As required by N.Y. State Face coverings and all social distancing guidelines are mandatory.